Arts / Deconstructing stereotypes through writing and dance
IN a really unconventional approach to the season where Australians usually celebrate the strength of women, Tuggeranong Arts Centre is inviting the Canberra community to re-examine simplistic notions of what it means to be masculine, or feminine through "Femme to be Masc". "Regardless of our gender identities," they're saying, "we all portray masculine and feminine qualities and behaviours daily."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra City News.
