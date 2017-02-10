Artist Heather Gordon Makes Herself a Mirror for Justin Tornow to Dance Inside at 21c Museum Hotel
HEATHER GORDON & JUSTIN TORNOW: ECHO Thursday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., free 21c Museum Hotel, Durham www.21cmuseumhotels.com/durham n recent years, local choreographers have made a lot of work about the challenges of maintaining individuality in an artistic community and in society generally. Dance artists like Anna Barker, Leah Wilks, and Ronald West have explored the difficulty of navigating between different levels of identity by mixing prerecorded monologues and conversations between dancers with live performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC