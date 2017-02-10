Artist Heather Gordon Makes Herself a Mirror for Justin Tornow to Dance Inside at 21c Museum Hotel

HEATHER GORDON & JUSTIN TORNOW: ECHO Thursday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., free 21c Museum Hotel, Durham www.21cmuseumhotels.com/durham n recent years, local choreographers have made a lot of work about the challenges of maintaining individuality in an artistic community and in society generally. Dance artists like Anna Barker, Leah Wilks, and Ronald West have explored the difficulty of navigating between different levels of identity by mixing prerecorded monologues and conversations between dancers with live performance.

