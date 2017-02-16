Ailey II performs for the Park City Institute for Two Nights as Part of 2016-17 World Tour.
Hailed by The New Yorker for their "off-the-charts energy" Ailey II makes a triumphant two-night return to the Eccles Center Main Stage in Park City February 24 & 25, 2017 at 7:30 PM. "These two nights are among the most anticipated shows of our season," says PCI Executive Director Teri Orr.
