Ailey II Makes Nyu Skirball Center Debut, 3/29-4/2

5 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ailey II makes its NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts debut March 29 - April 2, sharing two programs of premieres and returning favorites with audiences during its annual New York season. The 12 young dancers return to the New York stage after a 25-city world tour to share their artistry and prowess in an expansive repertory by emerging and established choreographers, including Leila Da Rocha, Jean Emile, Jae Man Joo, Ray Mercer, Bridget L. Moore, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater member Jamar Roberts, and former Ailey dancer Marcus Jarrell Willis.

