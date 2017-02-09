277 Dance Project presents Cardboard Stage a World Premiere

A multidisciplinary performance collective 277 Dance Project is proud to present their newest work Cardboard Stage, opening on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at 7:30pm at the Abrons Arts Center . The piece, conceived and choreographed by Nicole Philippidis in collaboration with the designer/filmmaker Jennifer Klein and award-winning musician Johnny Philippidis, will be on view for a limited three-night engagement.

