20 Years On, How Should We Feel about Riverdance?
A traditional Irish music and dance show that grew out of a mid-'90s Eurovision performance, the latest worldwide tour and production celebrates the program's two-decade run as one of the most popular dance spectacles of all time. Although the 20th anniversary edition boasts some new nips and tucks, it is, by contemporary dance world standards, still a celebration of a very specific, somewhat passA© style.
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
