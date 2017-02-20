20 Years On, How Should We Feel about...

20 Years On, How Should We Feel about Riverdance?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

A traditional Irish music and dance show that grew out of a mid-'90s Eurovision performance, the latest worldwide tour and production celebrates the program's two-decade run as one of the most popular dance spectacles of all time. Although the 20th anniversary edition boasts some new nips and tucks, it is, by contemporary dance world standards, still a celebration of a very specific, somewhat passA© style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,624 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC