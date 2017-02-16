16th Kalanidhi International Festival of Indian Dance Whirling Streams Goes Global
With the passing of Sudha, her sister, acclaimed dancer and choreographer Menaka Thakkar, has agreed to finish the Festival as its Artistic Director with the intention to continue the work of spreading a passion for Indian Dance as an art form. The Kalanidhi International Festival of Indian Dance, Whirling Stre ams, starts Tuesday March 28 and runs to Sunday April 2, 2017 at Fleck Dance Theatre, Harbourfront Centre.
