16th Kalanidhi International Festival...

16th Kalanidhi International Festival of Indian Dance Whirling Streams Goes Global

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

With the passing of Sudha, her sister, acclaimed dancer and choreographer Menaka Thakkar, has agreed to finish the Festival as its Artistic Director with the intention to continue the work of spreading a passion for Indian Dance as an art form. The Kalanidhi International Festival of Indian Dance, Whirling Stre ams, starts Tuesday March 28 and runs to Sunday April 2, 2017 at Fleck Dance Theatre, Harbourfront Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,116 • Total comments across all topics: 278,770,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC