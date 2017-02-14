14th Street Y & Bearded Ladies Productions to Present Y Cabaret

The Theater at the 14th Street Y & Bearded Ladies Productions present Y Cabaret, at the 14th Street Y, 344 E. 14th Street, NYC on March 6 & 7 at 7:30pm. How close is too close? Get up close and personal with some of the hottest choreographers in town and experience dance outside of the boundaries of traditional performance.

