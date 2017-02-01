This Haunting Justin Timberlake Dance...

This Haunting Justin Timberlake Dance Tribute Will Have You Crying a River of Tears

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Popsugar

Acclaimed choreographer Andrew Winghart paid the ultimate tribute to Justin Timberlake on Tuesday, which marked the singer's 36th birthday. He released a dance short inspired by Justin's iconic 2002 hit "Cry Me a River," performed by 37 professional dancers; the featured male, George Lawrence II, along with a group of 36 females - a "forceful river of women" - combine to illustrate "his emotional journey echoing his indifference at having a broken heart."

