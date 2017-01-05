The Ucsb Department of Theater and Da...

The Ucsb Department of Theater and Dance Presents Santa Barbara Dance Theater

Artistic Director of Santa Barbara Dance Theater since 2012 , Pilafian is at this writing preparing for the company's winter season, Anima and Animus , which will roll out over two weekends of performances at UCSB's Hatlen Theater, January 13-22 . The program includes works by guest choreographer Becca Lemme, Bran Don White d , and Artistic Director Pilafian himself.

