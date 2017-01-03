Talented dancers steal show at pantomime

A record number of talented young actors and dancers from Derbyshire managed to fight off stiff competition to perform in front of thousands of people in this year's professional pantomime at Buxton Opera House. Faye Bramley, Harriet Hall, Amber Pickering, Martha Burwood and Madison Crowther all from Chesterfield, danced their way to success whilst competing against other dancers from Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Staffordshire and South Yorkshire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Derby Shire Times.