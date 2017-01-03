Segerstrom offers dance classes for children with disabilities
First-grader Emma Ozrifaioglu practices a few dance moves during a music class taught by Segerstrom Center for The Arts teacher Beth Sussman in July 2016 at Gates Elementary School in Lake Forest. Choreographer Robyn Brawley, center, leads Summer at the Center participants in a dance routine during a rehearsal in 2014.
