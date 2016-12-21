Scribner: - An American in Paris' role - a real thrill'
"An American in Paris" just ended its Broadway run this fall, and the U.S. tour is coming to the Durham Performing Arts Center Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Sunday, Jan. 8. Garen Scribner is Jerry Mulligan, the lead male role that he also played on Broadway before joining the tour. He has been part of "An American in Paris" since it opened at the Palace Theatre in 2015 after a premiere in Paris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC