Scribner: - An American in Paris' role - a real thrill'

"An American in Paris" just ended its Broadway run this fall, and the U.S. tour is coming to the Durham Performing Arts Center Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Sunday, Jan. 8. Garen Scribner is Jerry Mulligan, the lead male role that he also played on Broadway before joining the tour. He has been part of "An American in Paris" since it opened at the Palace Theatre in 2015 after a premiere in Paris.

