From the Source: Ruth Page School of Dance Announces Chicago Audition Date for Its 2017 Summer Intensive Program, Jan. 8 The Ruth Page School of Dance announces the Chicago audition for its four week 2017 Summer Intensive Program. The auditions will take place on Sunday, Jan. 8 at The Ruth Page School of Dance, 1016 N. Dearborn St. Auditions will be held from 10 a.m. - 11:30 p.m..

