Richard Alston Dance Company Presents Spring 2017 Tour

One of the UK's most widely celebrated contemporary dance companies is presenting eight works to tour throughout 2017, including a world premiere of brand new piece Chacony in the US, accompanied by a live string quartet. With new dances alongside critically acclaimed pieces, Alston's and Lawrance's work continues to exhibit the company's characteristic musicality taking inspiration from music genres ranging from the tango of Tangent to Nomadic's urban sounds.

