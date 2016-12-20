Residents dancing in the streets on TV

Programme Name: Our Dancing Town - TX: 10/01/2017 - Episode: The Dancing Town - ep 1 - Barnsley - Picture Shows: Steve with the performers in York - Twenty Twenty Productions LTD - Photographer: Mark Johnson Our Dancing Town is intended to celebrate the history and heritage of York and three other Yorkshire towns, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Skipton, telling the story of each place and its people through dance. A spokeswoman said West End performer and choreographer Steve Elias leads an 'audacious, one-off dance through the streets' in the documentary series, made by Twenty Twenty for BBC Two.

