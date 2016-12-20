Residents dancing in the streets on TV
Programme Name: Our Dancing Town - TX: 10/01/2017 - Episode: The Dancing Town - ep 1 - Barnsley - Picture Shows: Steve with the performers in York - Twenty Twenty Productions LTD - Photographer: Mark Johnson Our Dancing Town is intended to celebrate the history and heritage of York and three other Yorkshire towns, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Skipton, telling the story of each place and its people through dance. A spokeswoman said West End performer and choreographer Steve Elias leads an 'audacious, one-off dance through the streets' in the documentary series, made by Twenty Twenty for BBC Two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC