Pontus Lidberg to Present Excerpts of New York City Ballet Piece at Guggenheim's Works & Process
On Sunday and Monday, January 8 and 9, 2017 at 7:30pm, Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents a discussion with acclaimed Swedish choreographer and filmmaker Pontus Lidberg and excerpts of his first-ever work for New York City Ballet. The ballet features a newly commissioned score by Pulitzer Prize winner and Grammy award-winning American composer David Lang , with costumes designed by longtime Lidberg collaborator Rachel Quarmby-Spadaccini.
