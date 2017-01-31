ODC Dance Announces 46th Season

ODC/Dance, San Francisco's internationally acclaimed contemporary dance company, announces programming for its 46th annual home season at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. This season includes one world premiere by Brenda Way, one world premiere by KT Nelson, the return of Kate Weare's critically acclaimed work, Giant , and Way's enthralling 2016 work, Walk Back the Cat .

