Mariah Carey kisses Bryan Tanaka in preview clip of reality show after he pops out of cake and gives lap dance The E! series Mariah's World was initially expected to follow her wedding plans with then-fiance James Packer - but instead has caught their split and her new romance with backup dancer Bryan. The latest episode on Sunday showed Bryan, 33, giving the superstar a sexy, shirtless lap dance after jumping out of a large cake when she turned 46 in March - seven months before her split from billionaire James.

