'La La Land' Director Aimed To Make A Film Even Musical Skeptics Would Love
Director Damien Chazelle's La La Land is an unapologetic musical that hearkens back to Hollywood's glory days of song and dance. The passion and grandeur of the musical numbers might make you believe that Chazelle had always imagined himself working in the genre, but he tells Fresh Air 's Terry Gross that's not the case.
