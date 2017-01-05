Jessica Lang Dance Will Return to Eccles Center This Winter
Jessica Lang Dance, the company founded by award-winning choreographer Jessica Lang , will perform a return engagement on the Eccles Center Stage, Friday, January 13 at 7:30 PM. "We are thrilled to have Jessica Lang Dance return to Park City Institute," says PCI Executive Director Teri Orr.
