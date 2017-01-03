Jacob's Pillow and MASS MoCA to Present Richard Move's XXYY
Cultural partners Jacob's Pillow Dance and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art present a one-night-only work-in-progress showing of performing artist, choreographer, and TEDGlobal Oxford Fellow Richard Move's XXYY on January 20 at 8pm in MASS MoCA's Hunter Center. The new collaboration is conceived and directed by Move, with an original sound score by electronic music pioneer Martux_m and costumes by theatre artist Alba Clemente .
