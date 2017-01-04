Fighting cancer, 'Bald Ballerina' Mag...

Fighting cancer, 'Bald Ballerina' Maggie Kudirka dances for life

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Maggie Kudirka, shown here at rehersal of The Nutcracker at the L'Etoile Ballet Academy in Ellicott City in 2014, presents "No One Can Survive Alone: A Fundraiser Concert for the Bald Ballerina" at Howard Community College Smith Theater this Sunday. Maggie Kudirka, shown here at rehersal of The Nutcracker at the L'Etoile Ballet Academy in Ellicott City in 2014, presents "No One Can Survive Alone: A Fundraiser Concert for the Bald Ballerina" at Howard Community College Smith Theater this Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,603,625

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC