Explosion of movement, theatre and design as 2Faced tour reaches Hereford

Headed by artistic director and choreographer Tamsin Fitzgerald, international award-winning 2Faced Dance Company is known for its physically adventurous performances. RUN features three brand-new commissions and will see choreographers Tamsin Fitzgerald, Lenka Vagnerova and Rebecca Evans explore human choice and our decision to fight or take flight from the darker side of humanity through an explosion of movement, theatre and design.

