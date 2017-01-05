Everything you need to know about ITV's new series Dance Dance Dance
Dance Dance Dance is ITV's new Sunday night entertainment show, hosted by Alesha Dixon. Here's everything you need to know: Celebrities together with a partner of their choice will recreate iconic pop video and movie dance sequences, from Slumdog Millionaire to Michael Jackson's Bad to Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC