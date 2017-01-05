Everything you need to know about ITV...

Everything you need to know about ITV's new series Dance Dance Dance

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Radio Times

Dance Dance Dance is ITV's new Sunday night entertainment show, hosted by Alesha Dixon. Here's everything you need to know: Celebrities together with a partner of their choice will recreate iconic pop video and movie dance sequences, from Slumdog Millionaire to Michael Jackson's Bad to Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,651 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,818

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC