Doug Varone And Dancers Awarded The N...

Doug Varone And Dancers Awarded The National Dance Project Touring Award

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Doug Varone and Dancers proudlyreceived a National Dance Project Touring Award from the New England Foundation for the Arts which will support the company's United States tours of in the shelter of the fold during the eighteen-month tour period of June 1, 2017 - November 30, 2018. Doug Varone and Dancers was one of eight companies selected from a highly competitive pool of 55 U.S. and international applicants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,427

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC