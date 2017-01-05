Doug Varone And Dancers Awarded The National Dance Project Touring Award

Doug Varone and Dancers proudlyreceived a National Dance Project Touring Award from the New England Foundation for the Arts which will support the company's United States tours of in the shelter of the fold during the eighteen-month tour period of June 1, 2017 - November 30, 2018. Doug Varone and Dancers was one of eight companies selected from a highly competitive pool of 55 U.S. and international applicants.

