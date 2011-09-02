DanceWorks Presents Throwdown Collect...

DanceWorks Presents Throwdown Collective, 2/9-11

DanceWorks, Toronto's longest running contemporary dance series, proudly presents the acclaimed Throwdown Collective in an evening of two powerful works: the world premiere of Ylem commissioned from Montreal choreographer Lina Cruz , and the Collective's own award-winning creation, Various Concert . Throwdown Collective performs Thursday February 9 through Saturday February 11 at 8pm at Harbourfront Centre Theatre as part of the NextSteps series.

