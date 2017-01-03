Culture Klash: Gone Gaga

Culture Klash: Gone Gaga

Once again, Dancers' Workshop is serving up world-class dance, this time on screen. DW has teamed up with the Jackson Hole Jewish Community to show an award-winning documentary film, Mr. Gaga , about one of contemporary dance's most respected choreographers, Ohad Naharin.

