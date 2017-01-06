Christina Lyon's 5TH Annual Gala de Danza Experience: 30 Artists and 1 Epic Performance

With each year that passes, collaborations between talented artists continue to grow; Derek Hough , Sammy Hagar , Josie Walsh , Misty Copeland , Ekaterina Kondaurova , Daniel Ulbricht , Yulia Zagoruychenko & Riccardo Cocchi and Youth America Grand Prix finalists, just to name a few. Gala de Danza believes in collaborations and diversity within all forms of the performing arts, giving way for the future development of a music and dance festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.