Chen Dance Steps Presents NEWSTEPS, 1/12-14
Chen Dance Center presents newsteps, its semi-annual emerging choreographer's series, January 12-14 at 7:30 PM. Since 1994, its theater has supported and presented hundreds of young dancers and choreographers developing innovative new works through space and production grants.
