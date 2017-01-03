Carolina Performing Arts to premiere new dance work
Here to heat up these frigid, winter nights in the new year, the dance scene spotlights international work and American modern dance masterpieces as well as plenty of local, varied choreographic fare. Carolina Performing Arts brings Indonesian dancer Nani in a program of Topeng Losari, an indigenous, Indonesian mask dance.
