BWW Preview: Choreographer Pat Birch is Candid on New CANDIDE at City ...

CANDIDE rehearsal photo with conductor Charles Prince, director Hal Prince, associate director Arthur Masella, choreographer Pat Birch and cast members Leonard Bernstein's CANDIDE has had more lives than that proverbial cat--the latest being New York City Opera's new take on it, opening on January 6 for a ten-performance run at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theatre. It is, once again, helmed by director Hal Prince and choreographer Pat Birch, who were responsible--with librettist Hugh Wheeler and conductor John Mauceri--for the resuscitation and renovation of the once-considered unproducible work, more than 40 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.