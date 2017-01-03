Artists Rise Up Los Angeles to Presen...

Artists Rise Up Los Angeles to Present E Pluribus Unum: Out of Many,...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On the last day of the National Month of Outrage: Theatre Artists Unite, ARTISTS RISE UP LOS ANGELES presents a very special benefit evening, E PLURIBUS UNUM: OUT OF MANY, ONE, a collection of short plays and scenes, music, dance, spoken word, art installations and multi-media presentations in reaction to the 2016 presidential election. The National Month of Outrage was initially organized by Jonathan Alexandratos, who pulled together a New York City -based team of artists called Theatre Artists Unite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16) Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,150

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC