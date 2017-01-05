Alexei Ratmansky's the Fairy's Kiss, Headed to Miami City...

On Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm and Monday, January 30, 2017 at 7:30pm, Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents a discussion with acclaimed choreographer Alexei Ratmansky and excerpts of his ballet The Fairy's Kiss set to premiere at Miami City Ballet this winter. Set to a score by Igor Stravinsky , the production is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen 's story The Ice-Maiden.

