What do you slip on when you dance? Let a celebrity choreographer decide
After starting her own dance studio, choreographer and television celebrity Shakti Mohan has now launched Nritya Shakti, an online store featuring clothes and accessories targeted at dancers. Shakti has curated the fashion line keeping up with the popular dance culture in India.
