Vim Vigor Dance Company to Present New York Premiere of Future Perfect
VIM VIGOR Dance Company presents the New York Premiere of FUTURE PERFECT at the Baruch Performing Arts Center, 55 Lexington Avenue, NYC 10010 . Performances are just under an hour and run Thurs-Sat at 7:30pm from February 2-11, 2017.
