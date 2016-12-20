Video of musician Nanok's Lay You Down: Concept, cast and more

The video in question has singers Monica Dogra and Anushka Manchanda kissing, feeling each other and dancing to musician Nanok's tunes When Director Navzar Eranee told me the video of Nanok's Lay You Down had the concept of two girls making out, I instantly said,'Yes, I am doing it'," says choreographer Karishma Chavan. "It had to be aesthetically done and couldn't have any kind of a sleazy element."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.