Verb Ballets Dancer Antonio Morillo to Bring New Work to [email protected] in NYC
A new work by Verb Ballets dancer, Antonio Morillo, was selected by the Martha Graham Company for the [email protected] Studio Series. The company will debut the work on January 4, 2017 at 8:00pm at the Graham Studio Theater in NYC.
