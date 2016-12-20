The science of dance

When choreographer Maayan Liebman- Sharon put her eye to one of many microscopes in Dr. Ofra Benny's laboratory for cancer research, she saw movement. "Seeing cancer cells under a microscope, their movement was fascinating," says Liebman-Sharon regarding the new duet Isheket/116 Reasons, which will be presented as part of the Hebrew University and the Jerusalem Municipality's NanoArt Lab 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.