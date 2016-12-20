The science of dance
When choreographer Maayan Liebman- Sharon put her eye to one of many microscopes in Dr. Ofra Benny's laboratory for cancer research, she saw movement. "Seeing cancer cells under a microscope, their movement was fascinating," says Liebman-Sharon regarding the new duet Isheket/116 Reasons, which will be presented as part of the Hebrew University and the Jerusalem Municipality's NanoArt Lab 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC