The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in New York Premiere of Ocd Love
There are 1 comment on the BroadwayWorld.com story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in New York Premiere of Ocd Love. In it, BroadwayWorld.com reports that:
The Joyce Theater Foundation , Inc. will present Israel's acclaimed contemporary Dance Company , L-E-V, making its Joyce debut with the New York premiere of Artistic Directors Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar's OCD Love from January 11-15. Tickets range in price from $10-$56 and can be purchased at www.Joyce.org , or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800.
#1 Thursday Dec 22
The photograph is reminiscent of the crybaby libs covering their faces and weeping after learning of the Trump victory on election night.
