The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's...

The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in New York Premiere of Ocd Love

There are 1 comment on the BroadwayWorld.com story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in New York Premiere of Ocd Love. In it, BroadwayWorld.com reports that:

The Joyce Theater Foundation , Inc. will present Israel's acclaimed contemporary Dance Company , L-E-V, making its Joyce debut with the New York premiere of Artistic Directors Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar's OCD Love from January 11-15. Tickets range in price from $10-$56 and can be purchased at www.Joyce.org , or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cry Rooms and Hot Cocoa

Bronx, NY

#1 Thursday Dec 22
The photograph is reminiscent of the crybaby libs covering their faces and weeping after learning of the Trump victory on election night.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
Folsom Prison Ballet Giselle To Tour (Jun '16) Jun '16 lootennentz6 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,308

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC