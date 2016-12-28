Stephen Petronio Company Buys 'Crows Nest' Catskill Mountains Property for $1.3 Million
In an act that will secure the Company's legacy and provide a creative home for dance, Stephen Petronio Company has purchased Crows Nest, a 175-acre property in the Catskill Mountains. Located in Round Top, New York, just outside the town of Cairo in Greene County, the $1.3M property includes two modern buildings, built in 2003, which offer 9,000 sq.
