Something to sing and dance about for...

Something to sing and dance about for theatre company

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Central Western Daily

POPULAR PRODUCTION: Choreographer Jamie Schmich and director Bruce Buchanan will start rehearsals for Orange Theatre Company's production of the major musical Wicked in January. Photo: EMILY BENNETT 1229ebtheatre Members staged three toe-tapping productions including Hairspray , Lend Me A Tenor and Mary Poppins , were nominated for two CAT Awards and celebrated a milestone 40th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Western Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,009 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,547

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC