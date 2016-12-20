Soar explores the inspiring relationship between two sisters - both dancers: Kiera Brinkley, a quadruple amputee who lost her limbs at age two, and Uriah Boyd, who was born a month before her sister contracted pneumococcal sepsis. Featuring beautiful and moving dance sequences, the documentary celebrates the extraordinary ways that Kiera has learned to adapt-as a dancer, choreographer and medical assistant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.