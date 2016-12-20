Smuin to Bring Effervescent Dance Series 01 to Mountain View and Carmel
Smuin, currently completing a record-setting run of its lauded annual tradition The Christmas Ballet, hailed by critics as "Sheer joy" and "Delectable" returns in March with Dance Series 01. Continuing its 23rd season under its new identity of Smuin , the company presents this effervescent program in Mountain View and Carmel. Dance Series 01, which debuted in September 2016 in San Francisco and Walnut Creek, features three distinct works including a world premiere, a regional premiere, and a treasured work by Michael Smuin .
