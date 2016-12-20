Secrets behind the dazzling dances of 'La La Land'

In this Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 photo, Mandy Moore, right, choreographer for "La La Land," teaches dance steps from the film to Associated Press reporter Sandy Cohen at Screenland Studios in Los Angeles. Creating show-stopping numbers and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's celestial moves in "La La Land" wasn't choreographer Moore's only role in the dreamy musical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.