Secrets behind the dazzling dances of - La La Land'
Choreographer Mandy Moore was lying under a car on the hot pavement while more than 100 dancers above her twirled through gridlocked LA freeway traffic during the opening number of "La La Land." The sequence was months in the making -- the most complicated ever undertaken by Moore, who's been creating routines for TV's "Dancing With the Stars" and "So You Think You Can Dance" for years.
