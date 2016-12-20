Review - Roger Lee Dance Company's Ch...

Review - Roger Lee Dance Company's Christmas Celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: DanceJournal

Dancer-choreographer Roger Lee and guest performers warmed up a frigid mid- December weekend at the newly renovated Performance Garage for a concert mix of choreography set to holiday pop songs, seasonal music and traditional African American spirituals. Lee's opening number 'Waiting for Santa' set Mariah Carey's rendition to "Santa Claus is Coming to Town' with Lee leading his troupe -Vanessa Giordana, Jasmine Newsome, Donielle Turner and Jasmine Zook, in a white dance-suit and the women in tunics hemmed with faux fur that flared out when they spun around, perfect costumes to go with the Lee's frothy jazz styles reminiscent of tv variety shows of the 60s & 70s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DanceJournal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,287

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC