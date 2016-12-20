Review - Roger Lee Dance Company's Christmas Celebration
Dancer-choreographer Roger Lee and guest performers warmed up a frigid mid- December weekend at the newly renovated Performance Garage for a concert mix of choreography set to holiday pop songs, seasonal music and traditional African American spirituals. Lee's opening number 'Waiting for Santa' set Mariah Carey's rendition to "Santa Claus is Coming to Town' with Lee leading his troupe -Vanessa Giordana, Jasmine Newsome, Donielle Turner and Jasmine Zook, in a white dance-suit and the women in tunics hemmed with faux fur that flared out when they spun around, perfect costumes to go with the Lee's frothy jazz styles reminiscent of tv variety shows of the 60s & 70s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DanceJournal.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC