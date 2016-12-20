Review - Roger Lee Dance Company's Christmas Celebration

Dancer-choreographer Roger Lee and guest performers warmed up a frigid mid- December weekend at the newly renovated Performance Garage for a concert mix of choreography set to holiday pop songs, seasonal music and traditional African American spirituals. Lee's opening number 'Waiting for Santa' set Mariah Carey's rendition to "Santa Claus is Coming to Town' with Lee leading his troupe -Vanessa Giordana, Jasmine Newsome, Donielle Turner and Jasmine Zook, in a white dance-suit and the women in tunics hemmed with faux fur that flared out when they spun around, perfect costumes to go with the Lee's frothy jazz styles reminiscent of tv variety shows of the 60s & 70s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DanceJournal.