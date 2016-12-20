Review: KD Theatre's Aladdin at the C...

Review: KD Theatre's Aladdin at the Commemoration Hall in Huntingdon: "Hysterically funny".

Tuesday Dec 20

The KD Theatre pantomime in Huntingdon has become a firm fixture in the Davies' household and this year's production of Aladdin did not disappoint on any level. The costumes were truly amazing, the ad-libs and set pieces were hysterical, and the stage sets, choreography and dance routines were all pure class.

Chicago, IL

