Review: KD Theatre's Aladdin at the Commemoration Hall in Huntingdon: "Hysterically funny".
The KD Theatre pantomime in Huntingdon has become a firm fixture in the Davies' household and this year's production of Aladdin did not disappoint on any level. The costumes were truly amazing, the ad-libs and set pieces were hysterical, and the stage sets, choreography and dance routines were all pure class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hunts Post.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC