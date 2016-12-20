Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre Presents Anything Goes
The show will run from January 28 through February 12, 2017: Fridays, 2/3 & 2/10 at 8pm; Saturdays, 1/28 & 2/4 & 2/11 at 8pm; Saturday matinees, 2/4 & 2/11 at 2pm; and Sunday matinees 1/29 & 2/12 at 2pm. All performances will take place at Firehouse Arts Center, located at 4444 Railroad Avenue located in Pleasanton, CA.
