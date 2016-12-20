OpenICE, the Terrifying, Real Talk and More Set for Abrons Arts Center's Spring 2017 Season

The 2017 OpenICE season with a diverse and extensive array of chamber, electro-acoustic, improvisatory, and multimedia work The US premiere of Dutch choreographer Jan Martens' Sweat Baby Sweatcovers the lifetime of one man and one woman in just one hour, This series of motivational speeches and TED-style talks by Tiny Little Band, entitled Your Hair Looked Great asks us what defines the good life, and how do we define success? Real Talk / Kip Talk, a series of live talk shows about the state of contemporary performance in New York City, hosted by Kippy Winston The Terrifying is a world premiere from Minor Theater, which brings horror movies to live theater, experimenting with sound, darkness, silence and suspense, Commissioned by Abrons Arts Center, The Joyce and The Chocolate Factory, Ivy Baldwin's latest work Keen , is an exploration of that which we avoid, the contours of grief, 2016 ... (more)

