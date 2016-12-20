OpenICE, the Terrifying, Real Talk an...

OpenICE, the Terrifying, Real Talk and More Set for Abrons Arts Center's Spring 2017 Season

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The 2017 OpenICE season with a diverse and extensive array of chamber, electro-acoustic, improvisatory, and multimedia work The US premiere of Dutch choreographer Jan Martens' Sweat Baby Sweatcovers the lifetime of one man and one woman in just one hour, This series of motivational speeches and TED-style talks by Tiny Little Band, entitled Your Hair Looked Great asks us what defines the good life, and how do we define success? Real Talk / Kip Talk, a series of live talk shows about the state of contemporary performance in New York City, hosted by Kippy Winston The Terrifying is a world premiere from Minor Theater, which brings horror movies to live theater, experimenting with sound, darkness, silence and suspense, Commissioned by Abrons Arts Center, The Joyce and The Chocolate Factory, Ivy Baldwin's latest work Keen , is an exploration of that which we avoid, the contours of grief, 2016 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,389

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC